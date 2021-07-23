Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) hit out at the opposition for their sharp criticism against the TRS-led government in the state for launching the 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' pilot project for the Huzurabad Assembly segment.

This comes as opposition parties targeted KCR for launching the said project for the Huzurabad Assembly segment in view of the upcoming by-polls.

Responding to this, KCR asked, "What is wrong if he would seek political benefit by launching such projects?"

While addressing a gathering on July 21 at Telangana Bhavan, Chief Minister KCR emphasised on the implementation of Dalitha Bandhu and stated: "TRS is not a monastery of monks. It is a political party that is currently in power in the state. Why wouldn't we seek political benefit from that? What is wrong with it?"

"If I was selfish, I would have started the scheme from my constituency Gajwel. Even the Raithu Bandhu scheme was first implemented from Huzurabad. Huzurabad is lucky in that way," he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at Telangana Bhavan after former Telangana Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy officially joined the TRS in the presence of Rao.

In response to the Chief Minister's statements, Congress national spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan while speaking to ANI over the phone said that "KCR has reached the pinnacle of misusing power".

"This is a shameless act by KCR and is an indication of abusing his authority," said Sravan.

He further alleged that KCR is misusing public money for his own gains and "the people of Telangana, especially Dalits, should not forget his failures in fulfilling various promises like agricultural land to Dalits and employment opportunities".

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash termed the announcement of the project as a "political gimmick" and said KCR has failed in fulfilling promises.

Cornering the Chief Minister over his "so-called tactics", he further claimed that BJP will win by-polls in Huzurabad. (ANI)

