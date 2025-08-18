Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday expressed shock over the electrocution incident, which killed five people and injured four others during a Krishna Janmashtami procession in Gokhale Nagar area in Hyderabad's Ramanthapur.

Condoling the demise of the deceased, KTR identified them as Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy, and appealed to the state government to extend support for the families.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the government to support the families of the deceased," KTR said, according to an official statement.

Calling for proper precautions to be taken to prevent such incidents, KTR also urged the government to provide them with medical assistance.

Notably, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep shock at the deaths of five people in the incident.

According to an official statement from the party, the leaders extended their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. They advised caution around electrical wires during the rainy season.

Five people died while four others were injured on Sunday night after a chariot came into contact with high-tension electric wires during Krishna Janmasthami celebrations in the Ramanthapur area in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," Uppal police inspector said. (ANI)

