Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI): Telangana's former Minister for IT, Industries, and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao (KTR), has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the upcoming Global Economic and Technology Summit (GETS) 2025, scheduled to be held from November 10 to 12, 2025, at The Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo, Sri Lanka, the BRS said in a press release.

The invitation was extended by Dr A.U.L.A. Hilmy, Director General of GETS Sri Lanka, on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Sri Lanka. The summit aims to bring together global policymakers, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders to discuss innovation, digital transformation, and regional cooperation.

Also Read | Amit Shah To Inaugurate MLA Housing Project in Gandhinagar on October 23.

In his letter, Dr Hilmy commended K T Rama Rao's "distinguished leadership and transformative role" in shaping Telangana as one of India's most vibrant hubs for IT, industry, and urban development. The organisers noted that his experience in driving large-scale industrial and technological initiatives has served as a model for several emerging economies.

The summit's Secretariat stated that KTR's presence would "inspire policymakers and entrepreneurs across South Asia" and help strengthen India-Sri Lanka collaboration in technology and economic growth.

Also Read | Did Tiger Attack Fisherman’s Boat in West Bengal’s Sundarbans? Fact Check Confirms Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

GETS 2025 is expected to draw participants from multiple countries, including ministers, investors, startup leaders, and innovators, focusing on building sustainable and technology-driven economies across the region.

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday visited the Basti Dawakhana in Ibrahimnagar, located in the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, and sharply criticised the state government over its alleged failure to ensure timely salaries for healthcare workers and maintain essential medical supplies.

Speaking to the media during his visit, KTR revealed that the staff at the Basti Dawakhana had not been paid for several months. "When we inspected this place, we discovered that the staff hadn't received their salaries for 4-6 months. The Chief Minister repeatedly claims that every government employee receives their salary on the first of every month, but the situation here is quite different," he said.

Highlighting the lack of essential medicines, the BRS leader added, "There should be around 108 types of medicines, which are not here. The Congress government has totally failed."KTR further warned that if the government does not take corrective action soon, the BRS will escalate the issue through public protests. "If the government does not take action, then the BRS party will take to the streets. We will take this matter forward in the form of a protest," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)