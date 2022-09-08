Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,35,619.

Also Read | Hijab Ban Case: 'Practices of Sikhism Well Ingrained in Culture of Country, Comparison Incorrect', Says Supreme Court.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 58.

Also Read | Punjab Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Inderbir Singh Nijjar Pay Surprise Visit to Sewa Kendra in Ludhiana.

A health department bulletin said 159 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,30,526.

The recovery rate stood at 99.39 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,127 samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of active cases was 982, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)