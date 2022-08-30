Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,34,333.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 82.

A health department bulletin said 376 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,28,484.

The recovery rate stood at 99.30 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,499 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 1,738.

