Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) Telangana on Monday reported 3,980 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,38,795 while the toll rose to 4,075 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of daily cases with 1,439, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (344) and Rangareddy (234) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The state had registered 3,603 new cases on Sunday.

A total of 2,398 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 7,01,047.

Active cases stood at 33,673, the bulletin said.

A total of 97,113 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3.14 crore. The samples tested per million population was over 8.45 lakh.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.55 per cent and 94.89 per cent, respectively.

