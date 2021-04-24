Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Telangana witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths in a single day ever with 7432 fresh infections and 33 more fatalities.

Thetally stands at over 3.87 lakh while the toll rose to 1,961.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1464, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 606 and Rangareddy 504, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 23.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 3,87,106 while with 2,157 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,26,997.

The state has 58,148 active cases and over 1.03 lakh samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 1.23 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.32 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.16 per cent, while it was 83.5 per cent in the country.

The state has 307 active micro containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 33.38 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 4.66 lakh got their second shot also as of April 23.

