Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI): Telangana recorded 805 new COVID-19 casesand four related fatalities taking the total tally of infections to 2,69,223 and the death tollto 1,455, the state government said on Sunday.

A total of 10,490 patients were under treatment,it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on November 28.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh to Have Cold Chain Space for 1.23 Lakh Litres of COVID-19 Vaccine.

Out of the fresh cases, 131 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 82 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 58 from Ranga Reddy and other districts.

According to the bulletin, as many as 46,280 samples were tested on Saturday and cumulatively54, 20, 421 samples have been tested.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Don Cheadle: 5 Inspiring Quotes From the Actor's Films That We All Need to Live By (View Pics).

The bulletin said a total of 2,57,278 persons had recovered and the recovery rate was 95.56 per cent in the state, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.PTI VVK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)