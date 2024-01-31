Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy condemned the incident of stone pelting on the vehicle of fellow Lok Sabha member and former party president, Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Minister pointed out that such attacks must not be tolerated in a democratic country and all the citizens must come up to support of Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | West Bengal: Will Sit on Dharna From February 2 if BJP-Led Government at Centre Does Not Clear State's Dues, Says Mamata Banerjee.

"First his convoy was attacked in Assam and now another attack happened in West Bengal today. This is serious. This must not be tolerated in a democratic country. The Nyay Yatra is carried out to fight against the government in power, and to oppose them on issues like unemployment," he said.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi for working tirelessly without thinking of himself, Komatireddy said, "He is working for the unification of the country without thinking of his own family. He carried out the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir without caring about heat, rain, and cold covering 4000 km putting his life in danger."

Also Read | Mizoram: Smuggled In From Myanmar, Drugs Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized; Two Drug Peddlers Arrested by Assam Rifles.

He further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Rahul Gandhi protection.

"This yatra is for nyay (Justice), anyay (injustice) like pelting stones, etc is condemnable. I request the honourable Prime Minister to give protection to Rahul Gandhi. The Congress workers along with the entire country must protest against such attacks on Rahul Gandhi who is ready to sacrifice his life for the country," Komatireddy added further.

Earlier, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the vehicle of Rahul Gandhi was pelted with stones during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The West Bengal Congress president said someone from the crowd lobbed stones in the direction of Rahul's vehicle.

Visuals on social media showed the rear windscreen of the Wayanad MP's vehicle smashed after the yatra reached Malda, which is considered a Congress stronghold.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Maybe someone from the crowd, at the back, pelted a stone at Rahul-ji's vehicle. The police are looking into the matter. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but someone could have been injured."

This is not the first time the Congress has alleged untoward incidents during the ongoing yatra in West Bengal where the TMC is in power.

Last week, the Congress Leader in Lok Sabha said the Yatra has been at the receiving end of challenges whether it be in BJP-ruled states or Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal.

"Nyay yatra has been targeted since the beginning. In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to hold a public meeting where we wanted to. We had to conduct this meeting on a private property outside Manipur. In Assam, many police personnel attacked the yatra on orders from the government. In West Bengal, we requested permission to hold a meeting in Siliguri but it was denied," Chowdhury had said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was flagged off at Imphal on January 14 and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)