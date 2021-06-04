Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Northern and south-western districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm at isolated areas over the next three days, a Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Friday.

Dr K Nagaratna, Director at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told ANI that North-Eastern districts, along with a few northern districts of the state are also likely to experience moderate rains over the next three days.

She added, "Under the influence of the Westerlies, that is predominant over the state, Telangana is going to experience wind discontinuity."

The wind impact will not be noticeable and would remain below 30 kmph for the next two to three days. (ANI)

