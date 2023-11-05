Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Two days after the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announcement about the party's poll candidates for the Telangana assembly elections, chief Asaduddin Owaisi started the door-to-door campaign on Sunday.

Owaisi today started a campaign in Karwan and Nampally assembly segments, both in the greater Hyderabad region, with the candidates Kausar Moinuddin and Majid Hussain.

The AIMIM chief announced on Friday that his party will fight the elections on all seven seats on which it has MLAs, in addition to two more seats in Telangana.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the sitting MLA from the Chandrayangutta seat and the younger brother of the party chief, will contest again from the same seat.

The Chandrayangutta seat has been in the grasp of AIMIM since the last two Assembly elections in the state, in 2014 and 2018.

AIMIM is a party that has a political hold largely in the Greater Hyderabad region.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The other four states that are going to the polls are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. (ANI)

