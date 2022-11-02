Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): Customs officials in Telangana apprehended four persons and seized 1 kg of gold from their possession.

The police have identified the arrested persons as main accused Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, Rayees Ahmed Sayeed Hussain Lanka, Sarim Hussain, and Fouzan from the City College X Road, Hyderabad.

According to the police, Mohiuddin had gone to the UAE and on returning from there he was lured by Mustakim considering his "dire need for money". The main accused accepted the offer to conceal the gold for its smuggling and later contacted three more persons in Hyderabad.

"He ejected three capsules wg. 1,000 grams from his rectum and he appointed above (3) said persons in Hyderabad," the official statement from the Deputy Commissioner of Police Chakravarthy Gummi said.

Further details into this matter are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, the officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit in the national capital booked three passengers for allegedly smuggling gold worth more than Rs 2 crore concealed in the pockets of a body shaper belt at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This case pertained to October 27, when the air customs at IGI acted on a tip-off and intercepted three passengers and recovered seven rectangular-shaped pouches, following a detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers. (ANI)

