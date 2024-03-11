Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Telangana Traffic Police issued a travel advisory in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state on Tuesday.

As per the advisory, the general public is requested to avoid roads from Panjagutta - Greenlands - Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds, and traffic congestions are expected at the surrounding roads of Parade Ground, further roads between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed.

Traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions (1) Chilakalguda roads, (2) Alugaddabai roads, (3) Sangeeth roads, (4) YMCA roads, (5) Patny roads, (6) SBH roads, (7) Plaza, (8) CTO Junction, (9) Brookbond junction, (10) Tivoli Junction, (11) SweekarUpakar junction, (12) Secunderabad Club, (13) Trimulgherry X roads, (14) Tadbund x roads and (15) Centre Point, (16) Diamond Point (17) Bowenpally X roads, (18) Rasoolpura, Begumpet (19) Paradise. The public is requested to avoid MG Road, R.P Road, and S.D Road between 1 pm to 8 pm.

General passengers who intend to travel by evening trains of Secunderabad Railway Station and by RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station are requested to start early to reach the Railway station in time and also advised to utilize the Metro Rail Service, the advisory added.

Amit Shah will visit Telangana on March 12 and will hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party booth committee president and party office bearers to provide guidance to the party's leaders and workers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Minister at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where he will likely brief leaders about the strategies to be adopted in the parliamentary elections.

The Home Minister is likely to instruct leaders to mobilize voters at every booth.

Additionally, as part of this program, the Home Minister will inform people about the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past ten years. He will also appeal to the people to bring PM Modi to power once again.

The BJP is formulating strategies to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time. The party's top leaders have already focused on Telangana. (ANI)

