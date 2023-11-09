India News | Telangana Polls: Congress Releases Final List of Candidates

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of the Congress Party released its final list of candidates for ensuing elections to Telangana assembly, said an AICC statement on Thursday.

The party has fielded Katta Sreenivas Goud from Patancheru Assembly constituency, Mohammed Mujeeb Ullah Shareef in Charminar, Bathula Laxma Reddy in Miryalaguda, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy in Suryapet and Mandula Samual in Thungathurthi constituency (which is a reserved seat for the SC community).

The Congress released its first list of candidates on October 15. As per the first list, state president and MP Revanth Reddy will contest from the Kodangal Assembly constituency, while Adam Santosh Kumar to contest from Secunderabad.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

