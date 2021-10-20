Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases and one death, pushing the total number of positive cases to 6,69,556 and death toll to 3,942, respectively. A total of 162 COVID-19 recoveries were registered today, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,61,646, leaving 3,968 active cases, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 49 cases followed by Karimnagar (19) and Rangareddy (13) districts.

A total of 41,682 samples were tested on Wednesday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,71,56,065.

The recovery and case fatality rates were at 98.81 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 98.13 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, the bulletin said.

