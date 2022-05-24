Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,948.

Also Read | MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Release Class 12 Result on May 26; Check Details Here.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 35.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Petrol Pumps in Madhya Pradesh To Remain Shut for Two Hours Tomorrow To Protest Against Excise Duty Cut on Petrol, Diesel.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

A Health department bulletin said 45 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,460.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

The bulletin said 12,480 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 377, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)