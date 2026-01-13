Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 13 (ANI): Cold wave conditions have ended across Telangana as recorded on Tuesday; temperatures surged across the state over the last 48 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most regions are experiencing weather two to five degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.

Meteorologist A Srinivasa Rao (IMD-B) said, "Temperatures across Telangana have risen significantly over the last few days, with most places now recording 2 to 5 degrees above normal. "Cold wave situation has abated in Telangana, and Temperatures have risen substantially over the last couple of days. Most places are now recording above-normal temperatures, ranging from 2 to 5 degrees.

"This is due to the wind pattern changing from northeasterly and northerly direction to easterly and southeastly direction. Night temperatures have risen by 4 to 5 degrees. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain around normal for the rest of the week. In the next 3 to 4 days, temperatures will be normal to above normal, minimum temperatures, and maximum temperatures will be around normal for the next 4 to 5 days in the city of Hyderabad", he added.

He explained that the rise in temperatures is due to a shift in wind patterns from the usual northeasterly and northerly directions to easterly and southeasterly winds, resulting in moisture accumulation and partial cloud cover across many parts of the state.

According to him, nighttime temperatures have increased by 4 to 5 degrees and are expected to continue, with minimum temperatures remaining near normal for the rest of the week.

Focusing on Hyderabad, Srinivasa Rao said "both the city and its outskirts are currently witnessing temperatures 3 to 4 degrees above normal". He further added that "for the next 3 to 4 days, temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to remain normal to above normal, while both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to stay around normal for the next 4 to 5 days." (ANI)

