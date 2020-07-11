Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Telangana on Friday recorded 1,278 coronavirus cases and 8 deaths, according to the data of state government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the state stands at 32,224 including 19,205 cured/discharged from hospitals.

Also Read | Mobile Number Starting With 140 is Fake, Don't Take Calls as You May Lose Money From Bank Accounts, Warn Mumbai Police.

Presently, 12,680 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated in different hospitals.

In Telangana, 339 people have succumbed to infection so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Dharavi Gets Praise From WHO For Breaking COVID-19 Transmission Chain, Aaditya Thackeray Lauds 'Dharavikars' For Chasing Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)