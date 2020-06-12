India News | Telangana Reports 164 New Coronavirus Cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana on Friday reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,484.

According to the Telangana Government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 2,278 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 174 people died due to coronavirus.

Presently, 2,032 coronavirus patients isolated and being treated in different hospitals in the state. (ANI)

