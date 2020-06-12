Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Telangana Reports 164 New Coronavirus Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 11:10 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Telangana Reports 164 New Coronavirus Cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana on Friday reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 4,484.

According to the Telangana Government's Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 2,278 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals and 174 people died due to coronavirus.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Presently, 2,032 coronavirus patients isolated and being treated in different hospitals in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement