Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,397.

Also Read | Heat Wave Spell in India Not Uncommon, 2 Degrees Celsius Rise in Northwest Expected.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 10.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Shehbaz Sharif Rejects Gulzar Ahmed’s Name for Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

A health department bulletin said 30 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,034.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 17,085 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 252, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)