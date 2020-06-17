Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Telangana Reports 269 New Coronavirus Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:35 PM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Telangana on Wednesday reported 269 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease.

A total of 151 patients were discharged in the state today.

Also Read | Haryana Reports 500 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 8,832: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 5,675, including 192 deaths and 3,071 discharged, according to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

