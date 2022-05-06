Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI) Telangana on Friday saw a rise in new COVID-19 cases with 62 new infections being reported, taking the tally to 7,92,253.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 45.

A health department bulletin said 30 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,746.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,022 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 396, it said.

