Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,90,574, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities occurring due to the infectious disease.

A health department bulletin said 82 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,647.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 34.

The number of active cases was 816, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 99.37 per cent.

