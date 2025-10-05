Brothers of Telangana student shot dead in US appeal for mortal remains to be brought home (Photo/ANI)

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Pole Chandrashekar, a student from BN Reddy Nagar in Rangareddy district, Telangana, was reportedly shot dead in Denton, Texas, according to his family members.

His brother confirmed the incident and appealed for government assistance in bringing back the mortal remains.

"My younger brother went to the United States in 2023. We have received information that he has been shot and killed. We spent a lot of money sending him to the United States. We request the Central government to bring the mortal remains of my brother to India," he said.

Another brother provided further details, explaining that Chandrashekar had gone abroad for higher studies and was working part-time to support himself.

"He went to the US to pursue a master's in 2023. He did a part-time job at a gas station. We received information that he was shot dead by unknown persons at the gas station. We request the central and state governments to bring the mortal remains of my brother to India and take action against the person who shot my brother."

His mother, Sunitha, also shared her grief and appealed for government support.

She told ANI, "My son went to the US two years ago. He became a dental doctor here and went there to complete his post-graduation, which he has finished. Two years have passed since he started his PG. We learned about his death from his friend's parents who visited us and shared our grief. We've come to know that he was shot dead by black people last night. We request the Central and state governments to ensure the safety of Indians and bring my son's body back home as soon as possible."

Chandrashekar had completed his BDS in India before moving to Dallas for higher studies. His family is now waiting for authorities to take necessary steps to bring his body back to Hyderabad.

Reacting to the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao expressed grief over the death of Chandra Shekhar Pole, describing him as a Dalit student from Nagar who had gone to the US for higher studies.

In a post on X, Harish Rao said, "It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning."

Sharing his condolences further, he added, "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members."

Harish Rao also urged the authorities to take immediate steps to bring back the mortal remains of the student. "We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," he stated.

The tragic incident comes close on the heels of another case involving the Indian community in Dallas. Last month, Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old motel manager of Indian origin, was brutally beheaded in Texas in front of his wife and son following an argument over a washing machine. (ANI)

