Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Hayathnagar Police and the Abdullapurmet Police seized two crores of unaccounted cash in Telangana's Rangareddy on Wednesday and arrested five people, the police said.

According to the police, based on credible information, the police intercepted two cars at Peddha Amberpet in Rangareddy and found two crores of cash.

Also Read | G20 Virtual Summit 2023: World Worried About Negative Effects of AI, Deepfake, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Declared At kea.kar.nic.in, Know How to Download Scorecard.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)