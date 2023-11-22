New Delhi, November 22: In an address during the G20 Virtual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the growing global apprehensions about the adverse impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly deepfake technology.

Emphasising the need for international collaboration, PM Modi said the world is collectively concerned about the potentially negative effects of AI, warranting a unified effort in establishing global regulations. Addressing the virtual gathering, PM Modi stated, "The world is worried about the negative effects of AI. India believes that we have to work together on the global regulations for AI."

He underscored the urgency of comprehending the risks posed by deepfake technology, emphasising the importance of concerted action to address these challenges. "Understanding how dangerous deepfake is for society and individuals, we need to work forward," he said.

PM Modi further stressed the imperative of making AI accessible to the masses while ensuring its safety for society. "We want AI to reach the people; it must be safe for society," he said, emphasising the dual objective of expanding AI's benefits while safeguarding against potential risks.

PM Modi has earlier also raised caution over the rising threats of artificial intelligence in generating deepfakes. Prime Minister Modi said that there is a challenge arising because of Artificial Intelligence and deepfake. "A big section of our country has no parallel option for verification. People often end up believing in deepfakes and this can create turmoil and unrest in society," he said at Diwali Milan programme held at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on November 17.

Referring to the Israel-Hamas war, Prime Minister Modi asserted that terrorism is "unacceptable" and said that India is ready to walk along with member countries of G20 in combating terrorism in all its forms, adding that the death of civilians in any manner is condemnable.

PM Modi, in his opening remarks of the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, condemned terrorism and also "welcomed" the release of hostages in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Prime Minister Modi also called on the G20 leaders to raise their voices against terrorism.

"India is ready to walk along with member countries of G20 in combating terrorism in all its forms, adding that death of civilians in any manner is condemnable. From the point of view of human welfare, we can raise our voice against terrorism and violence and for humanity," he added.

Leaders of all G20 members, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations were also present.

The virtual G20 Summit is being held under the chairmanship of PM Modi.

The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. It saw the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration which demonstrated the commitment of the G20 leaders to address global challenges in an inclusive, decisive and action-oriented manner.

At the closing session of the Leaders' Summit, PM Modi suggested to the G20 leaders to reconvene virtually towards the end of India's G20 presidency period to take forward the guidance provided by the participating leaders in their interventions. India assumed G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022 and it will continue till November 30.