Bengaluru, November 22: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023. The candidates who had appeared for the PGCET exam can check the result on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and download the rank list. The PGCET result has been released for the MTech, MBA, MCA courses.

Candidates who qualified in the exam will have to participate in the counselling process for admission to colleges. During the counselling process, the exam authority will be verifying documents of the students.

Candidates must be aware that KEA does not release a separate rank list for Karnataka PGCET 2023. Consequently, no toppers will be officially announced. Ranks will only be assigned on the individual scorecards, and a comprehensive list of toppers will not be published.

Candidates can access the PGCET Result 2023 by simply logging in with their 'PGCET Number' on the official portal.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: How to Check

Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in Click on the result link in the announcement section on the homepage. Fill in the PGCET number. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen. Review and download the result. Keep a hard copy for future reference

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 was conducted from September 23 and 24, 2023. The answer key was declared on September 29, 2023.

Karnataka PGCET is held for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ MTech/ MArch courses at participating institutions of the state.

