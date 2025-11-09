Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that Telangana witnessed robust growth during the Congress regime in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and again after the formation of the "People's Government" in 2023, while the previous BRS government dumped the state in all sectors.

Addressing a 'Meet the Press' programme in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting Telangana's development and said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA governments worked extensively for the welfare of farmers.

"Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the promise of statehood for Telangana despite facing many political hurdles. Congress-led UPA and UPA-2 worked for the welfare of farmers. It was YS Rajasekhara Reddy's government which provided free power to farmers and signed the first file on waiving electricity dues of Rs. 1300 crore. Former PM Manmohan Singh implemented a loan waiver of Rs. 73,000 crore and also MSP to benefit farmers," Revanth Reddy said.

He further listed out major irrigation schemes implemented under the Congress, including Jalayagnam, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Nettempadu, RDS, Indira Sagar, SLBC, Pranahita-Chevella, SSRP, Mid Manair, and Sripada Yellampally projects.

Coming down heavily on the previous BRS government, the CM said, "KCR ruined Telangana during his 10-year rule. Telangana's economy was Rs 60,000 crore surplus when KCR took the reins. The BRS ruler handed over Rs 8.11 lakh crore in debts to the Congress government, which was unable to pay salaries due to the financial crisis. The large structures, such as the Command Control Centre, Secretariat, and Pragathi Bhavan, did not generate even a single job. KCR spent Rs one lakh crore on Kaleshwaram, but not a single acre was irrigated."

"On irrigation alone, the BRS government spent Rs 1.85 lakh crore without any use. Telangana stood number one in paddy production with 2.85 lakh crore tonnes in the country without Kaleshwaram," the Chief Minister said, adding that the previous government also destroyed universities by not appointing vice-chancellors and closed 5,000 schools.

Continuing his attack, he said, "KCR is pretending like blind-eyed Dhritarashtra. What is the use of changing the direction in the name of Vastu for someone whose destiny is not right? KTR had not done justice to his own sister and instead made big statements on his commitment to the well-being of M Sunitha and family members. KCR is staying in the fame house unable to control power monger KTR."

The Chief Minister also castigated Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for "not supporting Telangana's development".

"Kishan Reddy is playing the 'Gujarat Gulam' role and obstructing Telangana from growing fast and competing with other states in the country. KTR collided with Kishan Reddy," he said, adding that people are well aware of who developed agriculture and who introduced pub culture.

"BRS rulers promoted pub culture and the Congress government developed the culture of meeting common people. It was BRS leaders who hung out with film celebrities and forgot the welfare of film workers," he added.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress will rule the state for the next decade. "Congress will rule Telangana State for 10 years until 2034. The responsibility of developing the city is on us. Congress should win the Jubilee Hills by-election for more development of the city," he said.

Recalling the contributions of late Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy, the CM said, "PJR fought for Krishna water for the drinking needs of Hyderabad during Chandrababu Naidu's rule and quenched the thirst of the twin cities."

Highlighting the Congress party's role in Hyderabad's transformation, Revanth Reddy said that the city became a hub for IT, global company centres, and pharmaceuticals under Congress leadership. "Hyderabad became the centre for 40 percent of the country's bulk drug suppliers, witnessed a $1 billion investment by Eli Lilly, and saw the entry of global brands like American Airlines and McDonald's. Seventy per cent of the world's Fortune 500 companies' GCCs were established in Hyderabad," he said.

He added that 65 per cent of Telangana's income comes from Hyderabad, while Rangareddy district has the highest per capita income in India. "The credit goes to proactive decisions taken by Congress," he said, recalling major land reforms under PV Narasimha Rao and Indira Gandhi's tenure.

The CM further stated that the government had spent Rs 7,100 crore on free bus travel, saved the RTC from losses, and increased the Rajiv Aarogyasri limit to Rs 10 lakh. "We are building a new Osmania Hospital at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. We are continuing old schemes and providing ration cards, cooking gas at Rs 500, 200 units of free power supply, waived Rs 21,000 crore of farm loans, and provided Rs 9,000 crore Rythu Bharosa benefit in 9 days," he said.

"The People's Government also conducted the BC caste census and made the Centre conduct a caste census along with the population census. Telangana became the first state to implement SC classification, established a Young India Skills University and a Police School, and also built Young India Residential Schools. Plans are prepared to bring 20 TMC of Godavari water to Hyderabad," he added. (ANI)

