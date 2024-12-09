Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Telugu actor Mohan Babu on Monday filed a police complaint, alleging that his younger son M Manoj and daughter-in-law "orchestrated" a plan to take possession of his home in the Jalpally area through intimidation and force.

M Manoj, who is also an actor, also lodged a complaint, alleging 10 unidentified persons had entered his home on Sunday before trying to flee when he noticed them.

Manoj said in his complaint lodged at Pahadishareef police station that he tried to catch them and there was a scuffle, which led to him suffering injuries, a police official said.

He also requested the police to take necessary steps to grant protection to him, his wife and their children and investigate the matter to ascertain the identity of those who had illegally entered his home.

Mohan Babu, in his complaint addressed to Commissioner of Police (Rachakond), alleged that Manoj and some anti-social elements hired by him caused disturbance at his residence on Sunday.

One of his employees informed him on Monday that 30 individuals trespassed into the residence, threatened the staff and evicted them from the premises, he said.

These individuals, acting on the instructions of Manoj and his wife, "illegally" occupied his house, the senior Telugu actor alleged.

Mohan Babu requested the police to take action against Manoj, his wife and their associates and evict them from the house.

He also requested police protection to ensure his safety and allow him to access his house without fear.

A police official said they registered two cases based on the complaints.

