New Delhi, December 9: Two women were among three killed when a speeding truck allegedly rammed into a bus in the Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi, police said on Monday. Another person was injured in the accident.

Officers at Vasant Kunj North police station received a call at 4:45 am about an accident between a truck and a bus near Lohmod Hotel. "The bodies of two women and one man were found at the spot. Further, one person was found stuck in the driver's seat of the truck," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said. Delhi Car Fire: 1 Dead, Several Injured As 2 Vehicles Catch Blaze After Collision on Dwarka Expressway (Watch Video).

Abhishek (19), Nidhi (19) and Kanta Devi (50) were declared dead on the spot. The driver of the truck was identified as Taufiq (25), a resident of Alwar, Rajsthan. Inquiries revealed that the victims were removing their luggage from the bus' luggage area at the back when the truck rammed into them, Choudhary said. "The crime team inspected the spot thoroughly. The bodies have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital," the officer added. Taufiq is also admitted in the hospital. A case under has been registered and an investigation is underway.

