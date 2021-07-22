Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Thursday hovered close to normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

According to the meteorological department here, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani registered a high of 34.1 degrees Celsius. Karnal registered a high of 32 degrees Celsius while Gurgaon recorded a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 33.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a high of 33.7 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)