New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The people of Delhi woke up to temperatures plummeting as it rained on early Thursday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital has been recorded at 10 degrees Celsius with cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle.

Parts of Delhi witnessed a fresh spell of rainfall amid winter chills that have intensified further in northern India. As thick fog engulfs Chandigarh, the minimum temperature is expected to reach eight degrees Celsius today, as per IMD, which has forecasted dense fog tomorrow.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi has been recorded at 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will reach 17 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remains under the "very poor" category at 380 index value, as per the live AQI status provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, Lahaul and Spiti are covered in a blanket of snow as the area receives fresh snowfall. As per IMD's forecast on January 15, the temperatures in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh plummeted to minus 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature may reach 9 degrees Celsius.

The AQI was 386, as of now Jan 15 at 4:00 PM, while the AQI in Chandigarh remains "poor" at 232 index value. For Delhi, the IMD predicts minimum temperatures plummeting to 8 degrees Celsius tomorrow, with warnings for dense fog.

The Taj Mahal is covered in a layer of fog as the cold wave grips Agra city. As per IMD, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will reach 18 degrees Celsius in Agra. It will remain generally cloudy with light rain and IMD has issued a warning for dense to very dense fog in the city.

A layer of fog also engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as mercury dips in several parts of Northern India. As per IMD, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will reach 18 degrees Celsius in Ayodhya. IMD has issued a warning for dense fog in the city. (ANI)

