Prayagraj, January 16: The grand Maha Kumbh organised by the Uttar Pradesh government is now capturing global attention. As part of this, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday. The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, arrived on Wednesday. Arrangements for the delegation's stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

On Wednesday, the delegation toured the Mahakumbh Mela area. A heritage walk scheduled from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM allowed members to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Prayagraj. In the evening, dinner and rest arrangements were made at the Tent City. On Thursday, January 16, the international delegation will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. After breakfast, they will enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area via helicopter. The tour will end at 1:30 PM, after which the delegation will head to the airport. ‘Kaante Wale Baba’ Attracts Eyeballs at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 As Seer Ramesh Kumar Manjhi Lays on Thorns at Prayagraj Holy Sangam (Watch Video).

The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam here on Thursday morning, the fourth day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh. Over 6 crore devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 3.5 crore on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14. Meanwhile, given the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj administration has established an AI-based computerized lost and found centre. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Over 3.50 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip at Triveni on 1st Amrit Snan (See Pics).

Sharing details about the centre, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi told ANI, "An AI-based lost and found centre has been set up. Arrangements are made there for accommodation, clothes and food for the people who are lost... There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives. We have received a good response from the computerised lost and found centre... If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense." Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

