Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 7 (ANI): Following the severe disruption caused by heavy rainfall and increased water flow in the Jayanti Ki Rao river, temporary connectivity has been restored on the Jayantimajri-Gura-Kasoli link road, providing much-needed relief to residents of five affected villages.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, taking swift and serious note of the situation, directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that the road remains operational and is regularly monitored, especially during the monsoon season.

The 12.81 km-long link road is a critical route that connects the villages of Gura, Kasoli, Karondewala, Bhagindi, and surrounding areas to the main road network. The heavy rainfall on Tuesday led to a surge in the Jayanti Ki Rao river, which severely damaged and washed away the solid causeway located at RD 6.290 km of the road.

As a result, the villagers were completely cut off, leading to significant difficulties in accessing essential services and the movement of goods and people.

Responding to the emergency, PWD teams were deployed promptly with adequate manpower and machinery to restore access. Temporary connectivity was re-established, enabling the movement of traffic and providing immediate access to the residents.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that the primary aim of this temporary arrangement is to ensure that residents are not stranded and can resume daily activities until permanent repair work is completed.

Executive Engineer of PWD Kharar, Vivek Dureja, who supervised the restoration efforts, stated that the department is working on a comprehensive plan to construct a permanent structure at the damaged site.

He assured that the permanent repair and rebuilding work will commence shortly and will take into consideration the recurring threat of heavy water flow during the monsoon season to prevent future disruptions.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal reiterated the administration's commitment to maintaining vital rural infrastructure and ensuring that no village remains cut off due to adverse weather conditions. She also directed regular inspections of other vulnerable rural link roads in the district to prevent similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

