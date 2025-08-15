Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], August 15 (ANI): Ten people, including two women and eight men, were killed, and 25 were injured after a bus accident in East Burdwan in West Bengal on Friday, said authorities.

Taposh Ghosh, Superintendent, Bardhaman Medical College, told ANI that among the injured, five people have sustained serious injuries.

"Ten people, including two women and eight men, were brought dead, and 25 injured persons have been admitted for medical treatment. Out of the 25 injured, five have suffered serious injuries. The group was coming from Ganga Sagar when their bus met with an accident," Ghosh said.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

