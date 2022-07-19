Port Blair, Jul 19 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 10,330, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Nine fresh patients have travel history, while one new infection was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 59 active patients, and 58 of them are undergoing home quarantine and one has been admitted to a hospital.

Eight people recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 10,142.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has conducted over 7.61 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stood at 1.36 per cent, he said.

Altogether 3,41,856 people above 18 years of age have been inoculated with both doses of vaccines so far.

At least 23,623 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunised, while 34,517 people got the precautionary jab.

As many as 13,492 children in the age group of 12-14 years have received at least one vaccine dose, the official added.

