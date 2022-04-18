Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) A terrorist associate was arrested in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Arms and ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 13 live rounds of nine mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession, a police official said

The official said that at a checkpoint established at Sonmullah crossing in Handwara on Sunday, security forces intercepted the terrorist associate, who on seeing a joint naka party, tried to flee.

However, the forces apprehended him, he said.

Affiliation and involvement of the terrorist associate identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar was being ascertained.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated.

