Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out on Wednesday between security forces and terrorists in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

As many as three magazines and one AK rifle was recovered in the encounter, the police said.

"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. 1 AK rifle, 3 magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of the newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other 2 terrorists is in progress: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, four hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Bemina area of Srinagar. Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

