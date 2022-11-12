Srinagar, November 12: Militants on Saturday shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Operative of Terror Outfit Al-Qaeda Arrested With Chinese Hand Grenade in Ramban.

“#Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of #Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. Jammu and Kashmir: Pahari Tribe Takes Out ‘Dhanyawad Yatra’ To Thank Centre for Their Inclusion in ST List.

Visuals From the Spot:

The police said the area was being cordoned off to look for the attackers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)