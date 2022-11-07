Ramban/Jammu, Nov 7: An operative of terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda was arrested with a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Monday.

Amiruddin Khan, a resident of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, was arrested by a police party from Ramban along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official said. Hindu Janajagriti Samiti Lodges Police Complaint Against Comedian Vir Das for Hurting Religious Sentiments, Demands Cancellation of His Show in Bengaluru.

He said a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the Al-Qaeda operative. Dengue Infection Tally Rises to Over 2,400 in Delhi, Nearly 300 Cases Reported in First Four Days of November 2022.

A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Act has been registered against the arrested accused at Ramban police station and further investigation is going on, the official said.