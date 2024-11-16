New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that terrorists now do not feel safe in their homes unlike the rule of previous governments when terrorism made people feel unsafe.

Delivering the keynote address at the HT Leadership Summit here, the prime minister said the times have changed.

Modi said he saw reports of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at an exhibition on Saturday.

He remarked that during that time, terrorism used to make the people of India feel unsafe. "However, now times have changed and terrorists feel unsafe in their homes," PM Modi added.

