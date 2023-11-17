Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered the suspension of a top official of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and removal of another official from his post, for allegedly accompanying Minister Srinivas Goud in Tirupati during the latter's visit.

In a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the EC placed Boinapally Manohar Rao, TSTDC Managing Director, under suspension and removed his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Y Satyanarayana after it found that both the officials were allegedly seen accompanying the minister in Tirupati on October 15 and 16.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping Minor, Sharing Video of Heinous Act With Victim's Mother in Durgapur.

Satyanarayana, a retired Deputy Collector, was re-employed by the state government.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Telangana from October 9.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Day Six: Delay in Rescue Operation for 40 Trapped Labourers Due to Fragile Nature of Terrain, Says Official.

Srinivas Goud is contesting from Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency in the November 30 polls on a BRS ticket.

The EC instructed the Principal Secretary (Tourism) to submit an action taken report and explanation by November 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)