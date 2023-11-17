Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has set up an Integrated Command and Control Room here to monitor the ground level issues in real time including operations of seizures, model code of conduct violations, campaigning issues.

This Integrated Command and Control Room is a collaborative work space where the CEO reviews the situation in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state and takes decisions basing on the information sent by ground level teams in real-time and, if necessary, with the consultation of Election Commission of India, a statement from the office of the Telangana CEO said.

The Integrated Command and Control Room runs 24X7, till all the election processes are completed, it said.

The monitoring includes operations of seizures, model code of conduct violations, '1950' call centre complaints, campaigning issues under MCMC, c-Vigil, Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST), Excise department, police department, social media, Suvidha App etc.

This also supervises 18 distilleries and 6 breweries in the state, it said, adding monitoring of situation includes vigil on Inter-state borders, complaints received through emails.

This control room is also monitoring 15 satellite TV channels, 3 YouTube channels. This is in addition to the control rooms managed at District Election Officer (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs), live webcasting, CCTV cameras, video graphing the election process at various levels etc., the statement said.

On '1950' toll free number, as many as 694 complaints were registered since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced), it said.

So far 4,643 complaints were received on c-Vigil App and 2,858 of them were found correct and disposed/ escalated while 1,767 are dropped, it said. The social media monitoring cell consists of police/ IT personnel to address fake news/misinformation against EVMs, poll process, ECI and CEO of Telangana and so far 25 negative posts were noticed, the release added.

Telangana Assembly polls will be held on November 30.

