Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) A woman gave birth on the road outside a government hospital in Telangana on Sunday after doctors referred her to another state-run facility as she required blood transfusion, which was temporarily unavailable.

Hospital officials said they would seek clarification from the staff to ascertain whether there was any delay in shifting the woman in an ambulance and also verify the CCTV footage.

According to a hospital official, the woman, who had come for her fourth delivery, was not admitted to the hospital in Jangaon since the blood bank there was shut after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Hence, the doctors referred her to another hospital in Hanamkonda. Though an ambulance was called to shift her, the patient's attendants were reluctant to take the woman to hospital, he said.

While the ambulance personnel were waiting for the attendants to take a call, the woman suddenly delivered the baby near the entrance of the hospital, following which she was taken inside.

Both the mother and the baby are said to be safe.

A detailed report has been sought from the ambulance service on details, including the time they received the call from the attendants, for taking action.

The CCTV cameras in the hospital would be checked on Monday and it would also be verified whether there was any negligence on the part of the hospital staff, the official said.

