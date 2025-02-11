Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): Thousands of people witnessed the 'Jyothi Darshan' at Sathya Gnana Sabha founded by saint Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, at Vadalur here on the occasion of Thai Poosam festival on Tuesday.

The Jyothi Darshan is regarded as a significant event by the followers of the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam, as it is the day when the seven screens of varying colors in the Sabha are sequentially removed to unveil the sacred light of the lamp placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Traffic Advisory Issued for ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’ in Prayagraj on February 12.

Thai Poosam festival is dedicated to Lord Murugan, the deity of war, victory, and wisdom, and serves as a deep expression of devotion, faith, and penance. Thaipusam is observed on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, and this year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, coinciding with the Pusam star in the Tamil calendar.

The origin of Thaipusam is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, particularly in the tale of Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to legend, Goddess Parvati created Lord Murugan, a powerful and valiant warrior, to defeat the demon Soorapadman and his army, who were causing chaos in both the heavens and the earth.

Also Read | Damoh Shocker: 2 School Girls Jump off Moving Bus After Driver, Others Make Obscene Remarks in Madhya Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

To aid him in this mission, Goddess Parvati gifted Murugan the Vel, a divine spear symbolizing power and righteousness, believed to be infused with the energy of the gods. Armed with the Vel, Murugan triumphed over Soorapadman, restoring balance and justice. This pivotal event is celebrated during Thaipusam, which marks the day Lord Murugan received the Vel from his mother to combat the forces of darkness.

Thaipusam is not merely a celebration of Lord Murugan's victory over evil; it holds profound spiritual meaning for devotees. The festival is seen as an opportunity to seek Lord Murugan's blessings, guidance, and protection. It is also a time for spiritual cleansing, penance, and introspection. Devotees participate in the festival to honor Lord Murugan's strength, courage, and dedication to justice. Thaipusam serves as a powerful reminder that good ultimately prevails over evil and that personal sacrifice, devotion, and perseverance are crucial in overcoming life's challenges. Through fasting, prayers, and offerings, devotees express their gratitude to Lord Murugan and reaffirm their commitment to righteousness and dharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)