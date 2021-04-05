Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

The incident happened at 4am near Anand Nagar and the deceased have been identified as Nasir Shemle (33) and Sandesh Jainjangde (32), said Thane regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam.

The Kasarwadavli police have registered a case and are probing further, he added.

