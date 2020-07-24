Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) An addition of 1,698 cases on Friday took Thane district's COVID-19 count to 75,664 while the death toll increased by 22 to touch 2,075, said an official.

Kalyan accounted for 342 of the new cases, taking the count there to 17,731, while Thane city's count rose by 285 to reach 17,144, and Navi Mumbai added 308 cases during the day and its caseload is now 12,907, he added.

"Of the 2,075 deaths, Thane city accounts for 590 and Navi Mumbai 370. The recovery rate in the district is 65.44 per cent while mortality rate is 2.75 per cent. Mira Bhayander and Thane city have a mortality rate of over 3 per cent while it is 1.63 per cent in Kalyan and 2.87 per cent in Navi Mumbai," the official said.

Neighbouring Palghar added 413 cases on Friday and its count now is 13,252.

"The death toll increased by 12 during the day to reach 256," said an official.

