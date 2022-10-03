Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra reported 40 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,45,125, a health official said on Monday.

Also Read | Durga Puja Pandal of Hindu Mahasabha in Kolkata Shows Mahatma Gandhi Look-Alike As 'Asura' Being Killed by Goddess Durga; Removed After Complaint (See Pic).

The district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is now left with 312 active cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 7,33,579, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire: Boy Dies After Blaze Erupts at Durga Puja Pandal in Bhadohi, 52 Injured.

The COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 11,962, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)