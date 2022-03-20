Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) With the addition of six coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,672, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Hijab Row: 2 Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath Members Booked Over ‘Death Threats’ to Karnataka HC Judges Who Delivered Case Verdict.

These cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Indian Coast Gaurd Warns Mariners, Fishermen in Bay of Bengal Not to Venture into Sea.

As nobody succumbed to the infection in the district during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,879.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload grew to 1,63,448, while the fatality count is 3,392, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)