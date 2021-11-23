Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) With the addition of 94 new coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,68,544 while two fatalities pushed the COVID-18 death toll to 11,574, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Directs Police To Increase Night Patrolling To Improve Law and Order.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Newly Commissioned Army Officer Jyoti Nainwal.

Thane district's mortality rate now stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,468 and the overall death toll is 3,292, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)